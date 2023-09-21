Rhodhiss, NC – Join us for our 120th Anniversary Celebration of Rhodhiss, North Carolina on Saturday, September 23, from Noon – 6pm for an afternoon of food, fellowship, and fun on the old school grounds. Car show, cash prize for the oldest car and oldest truck, face painting, bounce house, children’s activities, reunions, and music.

T-shirts, Rhodhiss merchandise, and town’s history book will be for sale.

12 – 6pm • Music and entertainment, Rhodhiss’ own Jerry McKee, DJ.

2 – 3pm • The former employees of the mill company will have a reunion at the boy Scout Building.

3 – 5pm • The former school children and residents, present residents, or anyone interested, can talk and reminisce under the tents on the old school grounds. Bring a folding chair and sit awhile. Have your book signed by the author! Spread the word. Rhodhiss is our home. As per May Angelou, “Home, you never can leave home. You take it with you everywhere that you go.”

Rain date: Saturday, September 30, Noon till 6pm.

The celebration will take place at the old school, 317 Magnolia Street, Rhodhiss, NC 28667.