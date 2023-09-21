Celebrations are fun. They salute the accomplishments that have made us who we are today. This weekend Rhodhiss enjoys the distinction of reaching the ripe old age of 120 years old. If you have been reading here for the last 6 weeks you know a little something about the town in two counties. Sherrie Hartsoe Sigmon has provided excellent stories about the founding of the town, its growth, its ownership and its contribution to the universe. Remember, that flag is still up there on the moon today, waving in the non-existent breeze.

From noon until 6pm, Rhodhiss is throwing a birthday party for itself and you are invited. No presents, other than you presence, please. Like Harley Davidson, and Ford Motor Company (both started in 1903), the town named for its founders, Rhodes and Hiss will offer “an afternoon of food, fellowship and fun on the old school grounds.” There’s something for everyone. For kids, a bounce house, face painting and other activities are planned. For older kids (like a half century older) a car show and lots of food and music will be there.

Now, you might think that the celebration is just for Rhodhiss folks. Certainly, their memories are at the heart of the event. But, like the good neighbors they are, they are welcoming all of us who did not grow up there to come, see what it was like. During the afternoon, over at the Boy Scout building, those who did grow up and/or work at one of the town’s two mills will be recollecting their time there. We will be recording oral histories for a project called, Life on the Factory Floor: The Workers Legacy Project. Come out and hear firsthand, what it was like to live a bygone way of life.

Also, you can get a more in-depth understanding of the town’s history thanks to Sherrie’s book Weaving the Heart Threads of a Mill Village: Rhodhiss, North Carolina. The book will be on sale and she will be signing copies. As you have seen in this column, she is an incredible historian and I’m sure would love to talk about the people she interviewed (over 100) and the pictures within the book (over 600).

The afternoon is going to be a special one. As a primer, be sure to download the RedPubPod (or as Sherrie has named it RP Square) which contains an excellent interview by Sherrie and Town Manager Rick Justice, available wherever you get your podcasts.

It is a rare treat when we all can be Rhodhissians? Rhodhiss-ites? Rhodhissers? (nevermind, you get the point) for a day, enjoy the fun of a festival and learn a little something about our area’s history. Who knows, the experience might be such that, once it gets in you, it never leaves. You never can tell, after visiting, you might have found a new hometown. Come on down.

Photo: A comprehensive history of a unique town is on sale now. Get a copy and come visit. Available at the festival and at redhawkpublications.com.