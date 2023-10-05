Hickory – The 10th Annual Autolawn Euro Classic Car Show returns to the SALT Block North Lawn on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 10 AM-3 PM in Hickory, NC. The Autolawn Party is an outdoor celebration of the road’s number one traveler – the automobile. The car show is unique in its size and scale having only 75 entrants. The intention is to provide a wide range of high-quality, original vehicles in an intimate yet informal setting, without the pressure of traditional Concourse events. The event is open to the public and there is no charge for spectator, who can also vote for their favorite classic car.

The Autolawn Party wouldn’t be possible without the support of our wonderful sponsors. For the past ten years, Paramount Automotive Group and Porsche of Hickory has been the Presenting Sponsor and partner in this event. Each year, Autolawn highlights a different theme or brand. In celebration of Autolawn’s 10th Anniversary, this year’s brand pays homage to the event’s inaugural brand, Porsche.

Awards will be given in a small number of peer-judged classifications and select categories. Entry classifications include Best Porsche, German, Italian, British, Other European Makes, and European Motorcycles. The public will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award. Voting takes place between 10 AM – 1:30 PM with only one ballot per person.

The Autolawn Party is centered around a European classic car show for the automotive enthusiast, but it’s far more than that. There’s something fun for everyone. Events include the car show, art exhibition tours, a scavenger hunt with prizes for all ages, food trucks, live music, a beer garden, merchandise for sale, and more.

After a turn on the lawn, guests are invited inside HMA to spend time exploring the galleries. A scavenger hunt experience encourages participants to engage with the exhibitions to learn more about the works on view and the chance to win one of three different prizes. Guided tours will be offered at 11 AM and 1 PM. It’s a fun and interactive way to explore the art on display while adding an extra element of excitement to your visit.

Local band Moose & Friends will perform live on the lawn from noon until 3 PM. The band was formed in 2013 as a trio of Andrew Moose, Kevin Plant, and Marty White in Hickory, NC. Their performance will include favorite cover songs along with a collection of original songs written by all members that have influences in jam, jazz, and “new” grass.

In our 50/50 Drawing, the winning ticket holder will receive 50% of the ticket sales. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Must be present to win the 50/50 Drawing. The Porsche Driving Experience is the opportunity of a lifetime! It’s the ultimate day for any driving enthusiast behind the wheel of a Porsche accompanied by a driving coach. Tickets for both drawings may be purchased at the raffle table and from staff members.

The Autolawn Party closes at 3 PM with an awards ceremony for the winners in each category. We will award prizes for first place in each class that has a minimum of three entrants. Additional classifications may be added based on participation or theme such as People’s Choice, Best of Brand or Theme, Hagerty Youth Judged Best in Show, and Overall Best in Show.

For more information about the Autolawn Party, or to register for the car show, visit theautolawn.com.

The Autolawn Party is free for spectators due to generous support from its presenting sponsors: Porsche of Hickory and Paramount Automotive Group located on Hwy 70 Hickory. For more information visit www.Paramountauto.com.